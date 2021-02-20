Community steps up to support farmers in virus-hit Hải Dương

Members of Hải Dương City’s Youth Union help harvest crops in Tứ Kỳ District. — Photo courtesy of the city’s Youth Union HẢI DƯƠNG — For the last two weeks, Lương Thị Loan, head of the Women’s Union of An Phụ Ward in Kinh Môn Town, Hải Dương City, hasn’t had a single meal with her family. She has been too busy cooking meals for people working at quarantine checkpoints. She and other union members have also helped take care of the housework and farms of other members who are in quarantine after having close contacts with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Entire families in Loan’s neighbourhood are stuck in concentrated quarantine areas while now is the harvesting time for their crops including carrots, kohlrabi and cabbages. A highly-contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the northern province of Hải Dương. In nearly a month, more than 600 locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province and new cases are expected in the coming days, according to health experts, making this the epicentre of the third infection wave in the country since the pandemic began earlier last year. The province’s authorities have imposed strict social distancing measures to curb the transmission. “Thanks to the… Read full this story

