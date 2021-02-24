PM asks for rapid COVID-19 vaccination distribution Hải Dương conducts large-scale testing for COVID-19 from Feb 24 First COVID-19 vaccine batch reached Việt Nam Blood shortage warned as donations postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks HCM City primary schools flexible with their online learning A member of a community-based COVID-19 prevention team visit a household to record individuals’ health conditions in Cẩm Giàng District. suckhoedoisong.vn HẢI DƯƠNG — Three times a day, members of COVID-19 prevention teams in Cẩm Giàng District visit every house in every hamlet to check people’s temperature and record those who have symptoms of fevers or coughs to timely detect suspected COVID-19 cases. The members, who are mostly hamlet officers or volunteers, also tell people about COVID-19 prevention and control measures as well as the latest policies of central and local governments to tackle the disease. Cẩm Giàng District in the northern province of Hải Dương is now under lockdown for having had more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Other COVID-19 hot spots in the province are Kinh Môn, Nam Sách and Kim Thành districts and Hải Dương and Chi Linh cities. Within a month time, more than 600 locally-transmitted infections have been reported in the province. Trần Như Dương,… Read full this story

Community-based COVID-19 prevention teams work hard during pandemic have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.