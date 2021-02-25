City always remember profound contributions of veteran doctors

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on February 25 led a delegation from the committee to pay a visit to People’s Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh; and Hero of Labor, Pharmacist Tran Van Nhieu. Mr. Hai extended greetings to doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh who is former Director of the HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 and wished the doctor good health to continue contributing her knowledge and experience to the healthcare sector. He also conveyed his wishes to Pharmacist Tran Van Nhieu who is former Director of Pharmedic Pharmaceutical Medicinal Joint Stock Company. The Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee expressed his sincere thanks for Hero of Labor Tran Van Nhieu and generations of healthcare workers of the company who have made significant contributions to improving and protecting the public’s health. On February 24, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc leading a delegation of the city’s leaders visited Doctor Nguyen The Dung who is former Director of the municipal Department of Health. He expressed his profound gratitude to the doctor and praised his dedication to the city’s healthcare sector as well as sent best wishes to him and his family. He hoped… Read full this story
- Special report: an outsider’s guide to the City of London
- 'Welcome to Fear City' – the inside story of New York's civil war, 40 years on
- New COVID-19 Testing Sites In Montebello, South Gate, Panorama City Open Today
- Venice closes its iconic St Mark's Square as city suffers ANOTHER major flood with water levels set to rise above 5ft TODAY - the first time the city has ever seen such high tides twice in one year
- Iran doctor freed in swap for Navy veteran returns to Tehran
- Veteran status left out of census count
- Don't call obese people chunky: Doctors are urged avoid using non-medical terms when talking to overweight patients in case they increase stigma
- Minister visits revolutionary veterans in central region
- BBC's insult to hero pilots: Veterans rage over Dresden coverage that attacks Britain as being 'worse than the Third Reich' but ignores RAF's sacrifice
- Matt Hancock SHUTS shops and schools in Leicester, recommends AGAINST travel to and from the city and halts easing of restrictions in first 'whack-a-mole' local lockdown, after surge in coronavirus sees 10% of UK's new cases recorded there
City always remember profound contributions of veteran doctors have 381 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at February 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.