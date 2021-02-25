Can Tho to pilot overnight services to bolster tourism

Under the pilot plan, the city would organize pedestrianized spaces around Hau River Park and Ninh Kieu Wharf, its top tourist attractions, as well as develop night markets combined with pedestrian streets. In addition, bars and restaurants in Ninh Kieu District would be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. while some tour services taking visitors to watch dawn on Hau River or visit Cai Rang floating market can operate overnight. Outdoor activities would be held on weekend nights. Currently, shopping and entertainment services are only allowed to operate from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at night markets in Ninh Kieu District. After one to two years of piloting, Can Tho will implement night-time services across many parts of the city in an effort to bolster its tourism sector and boost socio-economic development. Can Tho, with an estimated population of 1.61 million, is one of Vietnam’s five centrally-managed cities, alongside Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong and Da Nang, It is not the only locality in Vietnam that has been boosting night-time economy development. In July 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved a master plan for night-time economy development in the country, allowing major cities like Hanoi, HCMC… Read full this story

