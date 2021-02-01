Cà Mau Province’s production of popular dried shrimp surges ahead of Tết

Making dried shrimp in Cà Mau Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Anh CÀ MAU — Establishments that make dried shrimp in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau are operating at full capacity since there is high demand for it during Tết (Lunar New Year), which falls this year on February 12. Dried shrimp made in the province’s Rạch Gốc Town, U Minh District’s Khánh Hội Commune and Năm Căn Town are well-known nation-wide since they have been making it for more than 100 years. In the past shrimps were abundant in the province, and, unable to eat them all, locals hit upon the idea of drying them to preserve them. They use both freshwater and brackish water shrimps for this, with the former considered more delicious and so costing more. But with their output being small, most of the province’s dried shrimps are from brackish water. The Tân Phát Lợi Co-operative in Ngọc Hiển District is operating at full capacity for Tết. It produces around four tonnes of dried shrimp, shrimp chips, fermented shrimp, and fermented mangrove crabs a month in normal time. Bùi Văn Chương, director of the co-operative, said production has been increased three-fold… Read full this story

