Ca Mau launches tourism stimulus programme

Many accommodation facilities are offering discounts of between 5 and 30 percent, while a number of travel agents have cut the price of tours by 10 percent for groups of more than 10 people. Ca Mau launches various programmes to promote its tourism. The Ca Mau Cape national tourism area is offering free entry to teachers and students nationwide. To promote the potential that local tourism holds, the province plans to hold the “Ca Mau Destination 2021” event, with activities including a marathon race, the Nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) festival, a festival to commemorate national ancestors, an exhibition showcasing “One Commune, One Product” goods, cultural-artistic activities, and famtrips (familiarisation trips for those in the tourism sector) to local tourism areas. Nearly 70,000 people visited local landmarks from February 10 to 16, with revenue standing at over 51 billion VND (2.21 million USD). According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, tourist arrivals last year slumped by more than 56 percent compared to 2019, leading to a decline of over 71 percent in revenue. Department director Tran Hieu Hung attributed the decline to economic difficulties caused by COVID-19. Source: VNA

