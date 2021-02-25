Buddhists on a pilgrimage to worship the land of Buddha on Mount Fansipan

Sun World Fansipan Legend marks the rise of the international ranking for Sa Pa tourism VinBrain reaches final round of global competition “COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge” The “Win-Win-Win” formula of branded residences have proven successful VinSmart smartphones go on sale in the US Won a deep blue Mercedes-Benz , a teardrop story of poor village girl On February 20, the Spring Festival of Opening the Fansipan Heaven Gate officially opened at Fansipan spiritual complex at Sun World Fansipan Legend Resort, opening the spring travel season and worshipping Buddha for peace in the early spring. The festival lasts until March 8, 2021. The Spring Festival of Opening the Fansipan Heaven Gate is held on the 9th day of the lunar calendar every year at Fansipan spiritual complex, also known as the “Roof of Indochina”. This is a spiritual event to open the spring travel season and worshipping Buddha for peace in the early spring. The 9th day of the first lunar month is also the Birthday of the Jade Emperor, the king of Heaven, which is said to bring a lot of fortune and peace for Buddhists and visitors here. Although this year’s festival is short and simple, it is no less solemn with the… Read full this story
