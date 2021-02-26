Bắc Giang improves master plan on IPs development

A view of Bắc Giang City. — Photo baodautu.vn BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang is improving a master plan on the development of industrial parks (IPs) and complexes, as well as land use planning, according to it its provincial Party Committee. The province is also refining a master plan on urban areas for the 2021-30 period to attract investment. It built a project on supporting start-ups in the locality, towards strongly developing the private economy, and issued a list of projects in need of investment in the fields of agriculture and rural development. The locality considered building mechanisms to support investment in hotel construction projects and high-end services. In particular, Bắc Giang will step up administrative reform, improve the provincial competitiveness index, pool resources to build key socio-economic infrastructure while enhancing the quality of human resources and State management on projects. The province will actively assist investors and businesses in tackling difficulties and accelerating projects, especially those regarding infrastructure construction and business in IPs. From 2016 to the end of 2020, the province drew 909 projects worth over US$5.88 billion, marking a 3.5-fold rise from 2011-2015, 616 of them were domestic ones with total registered capital of over VNĐ55.7… Read full this story

