Authorities fine singers from karaoke bar

The Ban Mai Private Primary School where a parent of a pupil has tested positive for COVID-19 and two teachers has to go into quarantine. — Photo courtesy of the school HÀ NỘI — Fourteen people have been fined and ordered into quarantine after they were caught in a karaoke bar that should have been closed. Inspectors of Hạ Long City in Quảng Ninh Province on Monday discovered the venue was open for business at the Vườn Đào Hotel in Bãi Cháy Ward. Elsewhere in the country, prevention measures have been increased to stop the spread of COVID-19 following the recent surge of community cases. Vĩnh Phúc Province temporarily closed business establishments, entertainment such as karaoke venues, discotheques, massage parlours and bars until further notice. The local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will work with relevant departments and agencies to inspect premises to make sure they are abiding by regulations. Schools in the province have also closed ahead of the planned Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Meanwhile, the Hà Nội Department of Health…

