Ambassador runs for re-election to International Law Commission

Ambassador Nguyễn Hồng Thao. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's permanent missions to the United Nations (UN) in New York and Geneva recently sent diplomatic notes to the UN and countries informing them of the candidacy of Ambassador Nguyễn Hồng Thao to the International Law Commission (ILC) for the 2023-27 tenure, marking the official start of the Vietnamese candidate's campaign for re-election to the UN law organ. In 2016, Ambassador Thao became the first Vietnamese to be elected as an ILC member. During the 2017-2022 tenure, he has promoted ILC's research results, delivered speeches and joined discussions at the ILC. He has also helped express developing nations' interest in new and non-traditional topics and joined in discussions on topics such as protection of the atmosphere and environmental protection in armed conflicts. Notably, he has strongly supported the ILC's research on rising seawater level and the addition of the issue to the committee's long-term working agenda. With in-depth knowledge about laws on the sea and the environment, he made significant contributions to the first report of the research group on rising sea level in relation to international law last year.

