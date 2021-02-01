Agricultural fairs display safe attitude

The fairs are a way for companies to eventually access new markets, photo Le Toan The Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) along with Japan’s AEON Group and Safe Crop Project are working to develop solutions that can support businesses to produce and bring safe agricultural products to approach AEON’s distribution system in Vietnam, while expanding the potential for export to Japan and other markets. On November 5-9, nearly 100 booths representing various provinces and cities introduced thousands of agricultural products at the Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2020 at AEON Mall Long Bien. The HPA’s agriculture manager Nguyen Ba Bang said that all items on display at the fair were organic, high-tech, and safe agricultural products, and included regional specialties of Hanoi and other regions with quality and origin assurance. Not only do they want to promote their products to consumers in Hanoi, businesses and production facilities also want to get deeper access to the modern distribution system of AEON Group Vietnam. This is the second Hanoi Agriculture Fair after the success of its first programme, reaching revenues of more than VND6 billion ($260,000). Many businesses said that they found distribution agents directly at the fair. Nguyen Van Chu, director of Organic Green… Read full this story

