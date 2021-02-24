After great results in 2020, pharmaceutical stocks await a good year ahead

One of Traphaco’s nasal drops production lines. Photo suckhoedoisong.vn Ly Ly Cao HÀ NỘI — Social distancing and strict control at hospitals, and an economic recession due to COVID-19, resulted in lower sales of both prescription and non-prescription drugs. However, many companies still witnessed outstanding performance. In the fourth quarter financial results, Central Pharmaceutical JSC No3 (DP3) reported a gain of eight per cent year-on-year in net revenue, but its profit after tax was 11.6 times higher than that in 2019 to VNĐ38.2 billion. The good result was due to a strong increase in financial activities income (up 15.2 times), and a decrease in interest expenses (down 20.7 per cent) and other expenses (down nearly 70 per cent). Last year, the company’s profit after tax was VNĐ114.05 billion, 13 times higher than that of 2019. Imexpharm Corporation (IMP)’s net revenue in the last quarter of 2020 dropped 5.6 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ478 billion. But a decline in costs of goods sold (nearly 12 per cent), general and administrative expenses (52.4 per cent) and other expenses (70.5 per cent) helped its profit after tax rise against the same period of 2019. Imexpharm saw an increase of 35.3 per cent in profit after tax in the fourth quarter of… Read full this story

