Actors gear up for ‘Kiều’ the movie premiere in March

EPIC: The movie poster for Kiều. Photo courtesy of the producers

HÀ NỘI After more than a year in production, the full cast and crew for the film Kiều produced by Tincom Media were recently announced.

The movie is based on Truyện Kiều (the Tale of Kiều) written by 18th century poet Nguyễn Du, recognised as one of the country's top literary works.

The epic poem has more than 3,200 verses recounting the life and trials over 15 years of Kiều, a beautiful, talented young woman who had to sell herself to save her family.

"Originally we planned to make a TV series of 40 episodes in 2010. However, that was replaced by the current 90-minute movie, said producer/director Mai Thu Huyền,.

"Therefore, I chose one period in her life that I think has the most attractive elements to put in the movie.

"The focus is on Thúc Sinh, someone who's not only her saviour but is also deeply in love with Kiều. I want to attract the modern audience with a classic topic of all time, love."

While the main characters are relatively new faces, those in the supporting roles have bigger names like People's Artist Lê Khanh, singer Phương Thanh, actors Hiếu Hiền,…

