A Vietnamese professor’s quest to lead the 6G revolution

Prof. Dr. Duong Khac Trung emerges as a noted name among Vietnamese academia in 2020, as he was appointed to the research chair position of the UK's renowned Royal Academy of Engineering (RAENG) to study the next chapter of telecommunication advances, including 6G development. As the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be kept under control in the UK where he currently lives, Duong Quang Trung finally spared some time out of his schedule to sit down with Tuoi Tre Newspaper and unpack his story as a Vietnamese scientist who achieved groundbreaking feats at another country. The road to 6G Each year, the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering (RAENG) appoints esteemed scientists pursuing radical research topics into their coveted Research Chairs and Senior Research Fellows positions, which allows them to establish world-leading research teams and work on their study in five years using grants from the RAENG. Only four Research Chair spots were awarded in 2020 for works in antimicrobial resistance, reducing energy use and emissions from compressors, developing AI-powered dialogue systems and 6G networks, the last of which was an effort led by Duong Quang Trung. For the time being, the world is still making its entrance into 5G technology, with 5G network…

