90 percent of public investment plan to be disbursed by Q4

Dung requested that ministries, agencies, and localities build disbursement plans for each month and each quarter. 90 percent of public investment capital expected to be disbursed by Q4 (Photo for illustration) In the first quarter, the retrieval of capital paid in advance from the State budget investment plan for 2021 is expected to be completed, while in the second quarter the disbursement of capital for projects permitted to extend their investment from 2020 to 2021 is to be finished. In the third quarter, 80 percent of State investment planned for 2021 will be disbursed to transitional projects scheduled for completion in 2021, along with the completion of procedures for other planned projects. Based on the middle-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, ministries, central agencies, and localities should select projects to be launched in the period and complete investment verification and investment policies and report to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) for submission to the Government and the first session of the 15th National Assembly for consideration and decision. Meanwhile, the ministry will continue reviewing the legal corridor and frameworks related to investment and ODA in a synchronous and transparent manner, while speeding up public-private partnerships (PPPs)…. Read full this story
