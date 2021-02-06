$87 million investing into traffic cameras nationwide

Vietnam will invest almost $87 million into the traffic camera system nationwide The VND2 trillion ($86.96 million) project will be implemented to develop the traffic management system across the country. By 2030, the cameras will also support the country’s smart city vision. It primarily targets to improve traffic surveillance and social security, contributing to the development of smart traffic, handling violations, and deploying online public services. The project will include the installation of cameras in numerous localities and a centre for storing and managing data will be set up. Additionally, the municipal departments of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will set up new cameras and upgrade existing ones, apart from establishing data management centres of their own. In these two cities, the surveillance system will have added software to warn of traffic jams and identify vehicles for supervision such as those that have been reported stolen or were involved in hit and run accidents. The project is valued at VND2 trillion which will be mobilised from the state budget, the private sector, and others. Once the project is fully online, traffic police officers will only handle violations that cannot be detected by watching CCTV footage, like driving under the influence or trucks carrying more weight… Read full this story

