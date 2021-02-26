74 volunteers receive made-in-Việt Nam COVID-19 vaccine in human trial’s Phase II

A volunteer receives a dose of Nano Covax, Việt Nam’s first COVID-19 vaccine, as the Phase 2 of the human trial begins at the Military Medical University on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — A total of 74 volunteers were given the Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, in phase II of human trials on Friday. Nanocovax is Việt Nam’s first COVID-19 vaccine reaching the human trial stage, developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC and the Military Medical University (MMU) in Hà Nội. According to a representative from MMU, the phase 2 was held concurrently at two places, 35 were given the jabs at the MMU and Pasteur Institute in HCM City will administer the shots to 39 volunteers in the southern province of Long An. The Phase 2 trial is expected to see the participation of up to 560 volunteers aged 18-60. Some of them have underlying health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes but are not too severe. The trial of the vaccine at the two places, compared to the first phase where the vaccine is being administered in Hà Nội only, could speed up the progress by shortening the study time to three months instead of six months while ensuring scientific… Read full this story

