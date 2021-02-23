53rd session of the NA Standing Committee ends

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân gives a speech to end the 53rd session. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — The 53rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee completed its programme’s contents on schedule and ensured all COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân stated on Tuesday at the closing ceremony. The chairwoman proposed the Government and NA committees use the conclusions of the session to complete reports for submission to the NA. Ngân said the 54th session of the NA Standing Committee would take place in less than three weeks and this was the final session of the 14th National Assembly Standing Committee. Noting that there is not much time to prepare, Ngân suggested the NA’s agencies work with the Government and concerned agencies to prepare reports and contents to be submitted to the NA at the session. At the same time, she emphasised that reports must be seriously and thoughtfully prepared. At the session, the NA Standing Committee gave comments on the first adjustment of the structure, composition and number of people who will be candidates for NA deputies, commenting on the regulations on the number of full-time delegates… Read full this story

