53rd session of 14th NA Standing Committee opens in Hà Nội

NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân speaks at the opening of the 53rd session of 14th NA Standing Committee. VNA/VNS Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee began its 53rd session on Monday in Hà Nội. Speaking at the opening of the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân said during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, all agencies and sectors have implemented measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure social order and security as well as traffic safety. "Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still complex, in all agencies, anti-pandemic measures are drastically carried out by all levels, sectors and people to control the situation," she said. Entering the new lunar year, with a new spirit and the success of the 13th National Party Congress, the chairwoman of the NA said the NA Standing Committee would continue to promote its working spirit, solidarity and do its best to perform its tasks well. Special attention would be paid to direct the review of the National Assembly 14th tenure and organising the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term. At the 53rd session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on the Government's…

