2020 the dawn of national digital transformation: Insiders

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's information and communications sector must seize the special opportunities presented by COVID-19 to help the country take the lead in digital transformation, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said. 2020 saw a rigorous start to digital transformation in all fields. The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) built numerous programmes and plans over the course of the year to facilitate a prompt digitalisation process towards digital transformation as well as the engagement of businesses in the information technology (IT) sector. A programme introducing "Make in Vietnam" tech products has to date endorsed nearly 40 such products and platforms in digital technology. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the national forum on developing Vietnamese digital technology businesses in Hanoi last December (Photo: VNA) Vietnam's advantages in digital transformation lie in a strong contingent of telecoms and IT businesses and nationwide infrastructure. Of particular note, in 2020, the IT sector quickly teamed up with others to develop digital products serving efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control and adapting to the "new normal". As a result, Vietnam was deemed to be among the world's leaders in digital platform…

