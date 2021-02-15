15 COVID-19 patients in Quang Ninh declared recovered

Hospital No.2, which was set up within the Quang Ninh Lung Hospital, is treating 25 COVID-19 patients, of whom 10 have tested negative twice. Patients discharged from a hospital (Photo for illustration: thanhnien.vn) Between February 14 and 17, the Vietnam-Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi city also confirmed the recovery of 12 COVID-19 patients who all tested negative three times and are now under home quarantine for 14 days. The test results for six other patients at the hospital have been negative twice. As of January 28, Quang Ninh had recorded 60 COVID-19 cases, with two transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district. The total of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stood at 2,329 as of the morning of February 18, including 1,430 community infections, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported. Some 144,070 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide. Since January 27, when the pandemic broke out in northern localities, 737 new cases of community transmission have been detected. Source: VNA

