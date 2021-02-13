13th Party Central Committee makes debut

Members of the newly-elected Party Central Committee make debut on the last day of the 13th National Party Congress on February 1. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi – The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) ended on a high note at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on February 1. On behalf of the Presidium, Nguyen Thanh Hai, member of the Congress’s Secretarial delegation, read a list of political parties, international organisations and friends who had sent congratulations to the Congress. As of January 30, the Congress received 368 congratulatory messages and letters from 167 political parties, 18 Party organisations and organs of foreign parties and countries, 6 regional and international organisations, 130 political, social, friendship and people’s organisations; 26 foreign diplomatic representative missions in Vietnam and 21 individuals from 93 countries. Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong announced the results of the election of the Political Bureau, the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Inspection Commission and the Chairman of the Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure. He said the congress elected the 13th-tenure CPV Central Committee with 200 members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members…. Read full this story
