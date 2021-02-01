13th National Party Congress adopts resolution

On behalf of the congress's presidium, Vo Van Thuong reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure. After that, the 13th Party Central Committee made debut. The congress warmly congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, and those who were elected to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Inspection Commission for the 13th tenure. On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong emphasized that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee pledges to exert utmost efforts to surmount every difficulty to fulfill duties and be determined to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress's resolution. At the closing session, Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office, and head of the note-takers' board, read the congress's draft resolution. The congress then adopted the resolution. The resolution stated that the congress agreed on the basic assessments of the implementation outcomes of the 12th National Party Congress's resolution, the 1991 Platform… Read full this story

