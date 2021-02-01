$1.3 billion O Mon II thermal power plant receives investment registration certificate

The O Mon II thermal power plant has received investment registration certificate The investment registration certificate was presented to the developers at a ceremony organised on February 8. Previously in late December 2020, the prime minister approved the investment planning of O Mon II thermal power plant. The project is expected to provide power for the national power grid while simultaneously contributing to attracting foreign and domestic investment, promoting socioeconomic growth in Can Tho and the Mekong River Delta Region. The construction of the project is expected to come into commercial operation in 2024-2025 in order to suit the construction scheme of the Block B Gas Power Project chain. The thermal power project has become the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) project in Can Tho so far. This project contributed to increasing the total registered FDI capital in the city to $2 billion with 85 projects, seven of which come from Japanese investors with the total registered capital of $1.34 billion. Tai Miura, general director of Marubeni Asian Power Vietnam Co., Ltd. said that the company highly appreciated the support of the province, departments, and relevant authorities during the process to complete investment procedures. He added that Can Tho is the first investment destination… Read full this story

