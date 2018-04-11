$0.66 billion cryptocurrency swindle to be investigated

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has just directed six ministries and agencies to investigate and handle a $0.66-billion cryptocurrency swindle. This is claimed to be the largest multi-level business swindle in Vietnam to date According to Document No.3318, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue directed the ministries of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Planning and Investment (MPI), Finance (MoF), Justice (MoJ), Public Security (MoPS), and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to check and handle the VND15-trillion ($0.66 billion) cryptocurrency swindling case. In order to strengthen state management over Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just issued Directive No.10/CT-TTg, asking SBV to direct all banks and credit organisations not to do all transactions related to cryptocurrency. They have to boost reviewing and reporting on suspicious transactions involving cryptocurrency. The PM assigned MoPS to coordinate with other ministries to investigate, detect, and handle violations related to financial mobilisation, multi-level business, and swindling on the internet through cryptocurrency. Earlier, on April 8, dozens of investors came to the headquarters of Modern Tech Co., Ltd. at Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to protest against the company’s appropriation of over VND15 trillion ($0.66 billion) in cryptocurrency. This… Read full this story

