Zidane says he still has players’ backing after Real Madrid cup humiliation (photo: Youtube/ Real Madrid Rueda de Prensa) La Liga’s reigning champions lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, who scored a remarkable winner in extra-time after having a man sent off. Real Madrid have now won only once in their last five games, with an extraordinary loss heaping more pressure on Zidane. Asked if he still had the backing of the players, Zidane said: “Yes I believe so, you have to ask them. We’ve done good things this season, apart from the last four games. Now we have La Liga and the Champions League and we have to work. Whether my message gets through, you have to ask them, I can’t answer that.” Zidane took responsibility for the defeat. “I’m the coach, it’s my fault,” he said. “I am responsible, the players have tried but well, we’re out.” Zidane rotated his starting line-up but a team that included the likes of Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior should have had enough to beat opponents sitting fourth in their division in Segunda B. And when Zidane threw on the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos as substitutes to put… Read full this story
