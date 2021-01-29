Zebra Technologies opens first Service Centre in Vietnam

The opening of the new facility reinforces Zebra’s commitment to Vietnam as its fifth service centre in Southeast Asia, alongside existing Zebra facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. Located in Ho Chi Minh City, the new service centre is operated by Vietcomido Co., Ltd., Zebra’s authorised service partner in Vietnam. The new service centre is equipped with skillful technicians well-trained in the repair of Zebra’s extensive range of ruggedised mobile computers and wearables. The servicing of the L10 rugged tablets will also be made available in the coming months. Tracy Yeo, Country lead for Vietnam, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific “Despite the pandemic, Vietnam’s economy is projected to grow in 2021. The opening of Zebra’s first service centre in the country demonstrates our commitment to this important Southeast Asian market and our local customers,” said Tracy Yeo, Country lead for Vietnam, Zebra Technologies Asia-Pacific. “We are pleased to help enhance business continuity and operational efficiency for local enterprises with the convenience of this new service centre.” In addition to customers using Zebra products that are under warranty, customers with Zebra OneCare maintenance plans can also leverage the services of the new service centre. Zebra OneCare users are also offered technical… Read full this story

