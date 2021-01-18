Other News Winners of HCMC Brand Award to be announced Thursday By Song Nghi Monday, Jan 18, 2021,18:55 (GMT+7) Winners of HCMC Brand Award to be announced ThursdayBy Song Nghi A poster of the HCMC Brand Awards, which will be held on January 21 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER HCMC – The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and The Saigon Times Group will co-organize the HCMC Brand Award at the GEM Center in District 1 on Thursday, January 21, aimed at honoring enterprises in the city for their efforts in building their brands. Since the launch of the HCMC Brand Award on December 1 last year, as many as 64 firms have registered to participate in the awards. These applicants were required not to violate ownership rights nor show acts of trade fraud, while working on building their brands for at least two years. The winners will be evaluated and selected by experts in brand building and customers based on the following criteria: efficiency in brand building, innovation, creativity, the quality and safety of products and corporate social responsibility. Earlier at the launch ceremony, Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, said the HCMC Brand Award would… Read full this story
- First-ever Welsh Horse Racing Awards announced
- Nominees for Bui Xuan Phai Awards announced
- Three nominations for PFAI Manager of the Year award announced
- Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy announces home region gig
- Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Parade awards announced
- Julia Roberts and Constance Wu among the winners at InStyle Awards
- Blackstones big winners on league awards night
- Winners of 2019 Vietnam Women's Awards announced
- Four-time All Ireland winner Darran O'Sullivan announces his retirement from Kerry
- Nominees for the 2018 Hearts of Gold Cyprus awards announced
Winners of HCMC Brand Award to be announced Thursday have 275 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.