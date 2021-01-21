Trade Winners of HCMC Brand Award announced By Minh Tuan Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,20:13 (GMT+7) Winners of HCMC Brand Award announcedBy Minh Tuan Representatives of winning businesses and organizers pose for a group photo at the first HCMC Brand Award ceremony – PHOTO: HUU CHUONG HCMC – The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and The Saigon Times Group co-organized the first HCMC Brand Award ceremony at the GEM Center in District 1 on January 21 to honor 30 enterprises in the city for their efforts and success in building brands. Since the launch of the HCMC Brand Award on December 1 last year, as many as 64 firms have put their names down for recognition for the awards. The selection board comprised nine experts in brand building and representatives of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, The Saigon Times Group and the HCMC Business Association. The winners were selected based on their transparency and compliance with the law, efficiency in brand building, corporate social responsibility, human resource policies, research and development strategies, innovation, creativity, the reputation and popularity of their brands and the quality and safety of products. HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong delivers a speech at the event – PHOTO: ORGANIZER… Read full this story

