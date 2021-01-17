Warmth of Tet coming to staff on offshore platforms

Branches of apricot and peach blossoms are among Tet gifts from the mainland to personnel on DK1 platforms and in Con Dao island district (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and in Con Dao island district. Two delegations from the Naval Region 2 Command departed from the military port of its Brigade 171 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on January 14, taking Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to 15 DK1 platforms and Con Dao district on Vietnam’ southern continental shelf. Tonnes of gifts and essential goods were loaded onto two vessels, Truong Sa 19 and Truong Sa 21, on January 13. They include fresh food such as poultry and vegetables, confectionery, as well as glutinous rice, “dong” leaves, and mung beans, for making “chung” cakes – a traditional dish at Tet. Branches of apricot and peach blossom buds, which are symbols of Tet, are also onboard. The ships are also taking along specialities sent from authorities, socio-political organisations, businesses,… Read full this story

