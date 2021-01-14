Medical workers prepare the COVID-19 vaccine doses to inject into the volunteers. Photo: vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI — Three volunteers who received a 25mcg dose of Nanocovax – the first Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans – last December received their second shot yesterday. The three, comprising one male and two females aged between 20 and 25, are among the first 20 volunteers given the vaccine on December 17, 2020. Professor Đỗ Quyết, Director of the Hà Nội-based Việt Nam Military Medical University, said the second shot comes 28 days after the first one. As volunteers haven’t shown abnormal symptoms after getting the first injection, the 25mcg, 50mcg, and 75mcg doses of Nanocovax have been tested on the remaining groups of volunteers safely. So far, all volunteers have been in stable health conditions. Some felt pain at the injection site or mild fever, but the symptoms disappeared after 24 hours, Quyết noted. Associate Professor Chử Văn Mến, director of the university’s clinical trial centre, said 50 per cent of the first phase of human trials has completed. The university has received more than 500 applications for Nanocovax trials, but only 51 were eligible for the first phase of testing due to strict… Read full this story

Volunteers get second shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.