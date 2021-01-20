A BIDV branch in Hà Nội. BIDV was among blue chips hitting the floor price yesterday. VNS Photo Mai Hương HÀ NỘI — Shares bounced back slightly in the afternoon trade but the VN-Index still lost 61 points, or 5.11 per cent, closing Tuesday at 1,131 points. This was the biggest daily retreat of Việt Nam’s benchmark since the first quarter of 2020 and the second falling day this week. It inched down just 0.2 per cent on Monday. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, overall market breadth was pessimistic with 394 stocks falling, only 42 rising and 39 closing flat. Blue chips were the main drag when all of the top 30 largest shares by market value and liquidity (VN30) plummeted, of which eight hit the floor price of a 7-per-cent drop. All of them were banks and financial companies including BIDV (BID), Vietinbank (CTG), Military Bank (MBB), VPBank (VPB), Sacombank (STB), Hồ Chí Minh Development Bank (HDB), Saigon Securities Inc (SSI) and Hoàng Huy Investment Financial Services (TCH). Except Vincom Retail (VRE) rebounding near the reference price by the end of the session, others lost more than 2 per cent. Liquidity hit a record of more than 986… Read full this story

VN-Index suffers biggest lost since Q1/2020, liquidity hits record have 286 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.