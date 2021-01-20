Stock Market VN-Index recovers slightly after steep fall The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,18:24 (GMT+7) VN-Index recovers slightly after steep fallThe Saigon Times Investors follow stock movements at a securities firm in HCMC in this file photo. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange expanded 0.33% today – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – After losing 5.11% due to panic selling yesterday, the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange recovered slightly today, January 20, adding 3.68 points, or 0.33%, to close at 1,134.68 points. Declining stocks still outnumbered gainers by 235 to 209. There were 839.3 million shares worth nearly VND17.8 trillion changing hands on the southern market, falling 15% in volume and 12.6% in value compared with the previous session. Among large-cap stocks, real estate developer NVL and mobile phone retailer MWG were the biggest gainers, rising 5.2% and 2%, respectively. Property firm VIC, dairy producer VNM, lenders ACB and TCB, low-cost carrier VJC, tech firm FPT and electricity firm POW increased over 1%. Steelmaker HPG rose 0.2% to VND41,700 and was the most actively traded stock in the group of large-cap stocks, with 37.9 million shares changing hands. Bank stocks STB and TCB also had good liquidity, with 34.4 million and… Read full this story

