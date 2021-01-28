Stock Market VN-Index plunges to all-time low The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,15:18 (GMT+7) VN-Index plunges to all-time lowThe Saigon Times An investor monitors stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange hit the lowest level ever in the morning phase today, January 28 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange hit the lowest level ever since the establishment of the southern bourse in the morning phase today, January 28, due to panic selling. The benchmark index lost 6.46%, or 70.9 points, at 1,026.27, with hundreds of stocks ending in the red. Downbeat investor sentiment was attributed to the Ministry of Health’s announcement on two new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases, which later rose to 82. Dairy firm VNM, steelmaker HPG, rubber group GVR, gas firm GAS, brewery firm SAB and consumer goods company MSN were the worst performers on the southern bourse. The poor performance of many bank stocks such as VCB, BID, TCB, CTG, MBB and VPB also contributed to the deep fall of the main index. Meanwhile, building material firm VGC and telecom firm SGT shot up to their ceiling prices. On the northern bourse, the HNX-Index dipped by 15.81 points to 204.98 in the morning… Read full this story

VN-Index plunges to all-time low have 212 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.