Commercial cards promise multiple benefits to people and businesses Digitalisation through the use of commercial credit cards (or business cards) can help businesses to quickly itemise and categorise expenses, allowing them to easily identify areas of the business that are costly or inefficient. As such, commercial credit cards can act as a highly effective business planning and operational budgeting tool. With enhanced reporting solutions, businesses can also safeguard against misuse or poor management of employee expenses. Digitalising company expenditure can allow employers to look at existing expense divisions, such as travel and entertainment or daily procurement, and identify potential areas for streamlining or cost-saving within the company’s operations. These useful findings are part of a recent study by Visa, the global payments technology company, themed “Vietnamese Market Primed to Unlock Significant Benefits from the Use of Commercial Credit cards.” Also according to the study, one key factor currently inhibiting the modernisation of business-to-business (B2B) payment methods is the misconception that switching to commercial cards will mean missing out on cashback or reward points associated with traditional methods. As a result, many businesses remain unaware, or may be underestimating, the significant cost savings or attractive financial incentives attributable to business cards. For… Read full this story

Visa study: Unlocking immense benefits of commercial credit cards have 321 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.