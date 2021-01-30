Trade Vietnam’s export revenue in Jan surges 50.5% The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,13:45 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s export revenue in Jan surges 50.5% The Saigon Times Employees are at work at the Song Hong Garment JSC in the northern province of Nam Dinh. Vietnam’s export revenue in January surged 50.5% year-on-year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s goods exports amounted to US$27.7 billion in January, rocketing 50.5% year-on-year, mainly due to Samsung’s export of S21 mobile phones, according to the General Statistics Office. Six export products reported revenue of over US$1 billion each, accounting for 67.3% of the total export revenue, news site Vietnamplus reported. The heavy industry and mining sector earned US$15.6 billion in export revenue, up 71.6%, while the light industry and handicrafts sector generated US$9.7 billion, rising 32.3%. In addition, the export revenue from agro-forestry products and seafood products was US$1.8 billion and US$600 million, up 21.4% and 19.6%, respectively. In the first month of 2021, the United States was Vietnam’s largest import market with revenue of US$7.5 billion, jumping 57.4% over the same period last year, followed by China with US$5.8 billion, the European Union with US$2.8 billion and ASEAN with US$2.3 billion. Meanwhile, the country spent US$26.4 billion on… Read full this story

