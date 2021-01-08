Trade Vietnam’s average rice price for export rises over 13% y-o-y By Lan Nhi Friday, Jan 8, 2021,10:13 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s average rice price for export rises over 13% y-o-y By Lan Nhi Rice bags are piled up at a warehouse. Vietnam reached its target for rice export in 2020 – PHOTO: TL HANOI – Vietnam’s rice export price in 2020 expanded 13.3% against the 2019 figure to reach an average US$499 per ton, the highest level in recent years. Last year, the country exported 6.15 million tons of rice, worth some US$3.07 billion. Even though the rice export volume dropped some 3.5% versus the 2019 figure, the rice export value increased 9.3%, according to data of the ministries of Industry and Trade and Agriculture and Rural Development. The country is switching to exporting more aromatic, high-quality rice with higher prices and added value. Besides this, local rice farmers and traders have paid much heed to improving the quality of rice, origin traceability as well as have adopted measures to meet the requirements of demanding markets such as the European Union, South Korea and the United States. In 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to order a sudden suspension on rice exports starting… Read full this story
