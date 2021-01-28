Vietnamese scholars win US scientific research awards

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam has earned three awards in the latest round of the Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research (PEER), an international programme that funds scientists and engineers in developing countries who partner with US government-funded researchers to address global development challenges. Vietnamese researchers have earned 20 awards under this programme since 2011, including these three new grants. Recently, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced more than 5.8 million USD for 26 new worldwide research projects to discover, test, and scale breakthrough solutions for critical challenges in international development through the PEER programme, funded by USAID and implemented by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The awards range in value from 54,000 USD to 300,000 USD. Three researchers in Vietnam received awards under this latest round Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh of the Asian Institute of Technology Center, Vietnam (AITVN) and AIT, Thailand, will use microbes to remove toxic pollutants from contaminated soils in Vietnam to protect the health of the community and the environment. Dang Thuong Huyen of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology will help convert agricultural waste into a tool for removing pollutants from soil in Vietnam. Nguyen Khoi Nghia of the Can Tho University will research cost-effective methods… Read full this story

