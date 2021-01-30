Vietnamese goalkeeper to join Japan’s Cerezo Osaka

“We are pleased to inform you that Dang Van Lam has decided to join us,” their website says.”Due to the new entry restrictions by the Japanese government, Lam will enter Japan as soon as possible and, after a medical check, a contract will be signed.”The Vietnamese star said: “It’s a great honor for me to be a part of Cerezo Osaka and to play in the best league in Asia. This is a huge step in my career. I’m confident that in the near future the demand overseas for Vietnamese players will increase even further. I want to thank the fans for their support. And thank you Vietnam, for everything.”Lam is a Russian national who recently acquired dual Vietnamese citizenship.Lam’s agent Andrey Grushin first spoke about a possible move to Osaka from Thailand’s Muangthong United on January 7.He said the club had violated contract terms and so the 27-year-old keeper had the right to move to another club.The Thai have filed a lawsuit against him and Osaka for approaching him without informing them. But Lam and his agent are confident they would win the legal battle against Muangthong.On January 27 FIFA allowed Lam to leave Muangthong and granted him a… Read full this story

