Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine elicits high antibody levels

HCMC – Reporting good news over the Covid-19 vaccine made in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health on January 14 announced that the Nanocovid vaccine had produced a strong immune response, far beyond expectations.

The efficacy has surpassed expectations, said Ho Anh Son, deputy head of the Institute of Biomedicine and Pharmacy under the Vietnam Military Medical Academy.

Son told Tuoi Tre Online that after being injected the first shot of the Nanocovid vaccine made by Nanogen 28 days ago, those vaccinated were monitored for three days and for a few days after that via the telephone.

The health of the three volunteers who received the first injection was stable and they received a second shot of the vaccine with a dosage of 25 micrograms on January 14.

After the three volunteers received the two injections in the first phase of the human trials of the vaccine, the vaccine proved to…

