Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held telephone talks on Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had a telephone talk on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of shared concern. The Australian PM congratulated Việt Nam on outstanding achievements the country gained in 2020 to become a rare model in COVID-19 pandemic control and socio-economic development amid the worst global economic depression in decades. He believes that the upcoming 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) will be a success. He also congratulated Việt Nam on fulfilling the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). He thanked Việt Nam for its support in turning the ASEAN-Australia Summit into an annual mechanism. Morrison hopes the Việt Nam-Australia relations will be elevated to a strategic partnership in 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations. Phúc suggested that the two sides optimise their advantages and potential of cooperation so as to become one of the top 10 trade partners of each other and double two-way… Read full this story

Vietnamese, Australian PMs hold phone talks have 344 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.