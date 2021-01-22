Nation Vietnam, U.S. eliminate dioxin contamination from part of Bien Hoa Airbase The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,18:40 (GMT+7) Vietnam, U.S. eliminate dioxin contamination from part of Bien Hoa AirbaseThe Saigon Times U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink (center, with a red tie), Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh (next to the ambassador) and other U.S. and Vietnamese government officials pose for a group photo at the event – PHOTO: COURTESY OF USAID HCMC – Vietnam and the United States have eliminated dioxin contamination from the Gate 2 Lake covering an area of 5,300 square meters at the Bien Hoa Airbase in the southern province of Dong Nai, one of the three main dioxin hotspots in Vietnam. U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh and other U.S. and Vietnamese government officials joined a ceremony on January 21 to celebrate the dioxin remediation results as part of the two countries’ joint efforts to overcome war legacies. In coordination with the Ministry of National Defense and Dong Nai officials, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has treated nearly 1,200 cubic meters of soil contaminated with… Read full this story

