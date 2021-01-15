Nation Vietnam to repatriate only citizens with urgent needs The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,12:44 (GMT+7) Vietnam to repatriate only citizens with urgent needsThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens are seen returning to Vietnam on repatriation flights. Only citizens with urgent needs will be considered for repatriation – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the relevant ministries, agencies and localities to come up with plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens who really need to return to the country from abroad, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said. At a press briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 14, Hang said repatriation flights would be conducted depending on the Covid-19 situation and the country’s quarantine capacity, the local media reported. Many Vietnamese citizens abroad have registered to come back to Vietnam before the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, the spokeswoman noted. Under the prime minister’s direction, Vietnam’s foreign affairs agencies have coordinated with the competent agencies in foreign countries and airlines to operate nearly 300 safe flights to bring home more than 80,000 Vietnamese citizens from 60 countries and territories. However, due to the appearance of a new coronavirus variant which is highly… Read full this story

