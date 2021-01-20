Tourism Vietnam to hold big-ticket int’l flower festival for first time The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,14:44 (GMT+7) Vietnam to hold big-ticket int’l flower festival for first timeThe Saigon Times A view of a beach in Hai Ninh Commune in Quang Binh Province, where an international flower festival is set to be held – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – An international flower festival is set to kick off in Quang Binh Province in 2023 at a total cost of 122 million euros, making it the first big-ticket flower festival to be organized in Vietnam. On January 18, the Quang Binh government met with some relevant agencies and units and investors to discuss the organization of the festival. The projected festival will be held on 89 hectares of land in Hai Ninh Commune of Quang Ninh District and last for 183 days from December 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, the local media reported. The organizers will comprise Panasia JSC, Quang Binh International Exhibition JSC and Japan’s Hakuhodo. The festival is expected to attract some eight million visitors, with 2.5 million international tourists and 5.5 million domestic visitors, earn some 148 million euros and contribute VND330 billion to the State budget. Ho An Phong, vice… Read full this story

