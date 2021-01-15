Other News Vietnam to cut 1.3 billion kWh of renewable energy this year The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,14:20 (GMT+7) Vietnam to cut 1.3 billion kWh of renewable energy this yearThe Saigon Times Two engineers work at a solar power plant – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND TRADE HCMC – Vietnam has plans to cut 1.3 billion kWh of renewable energy in 2021 due to oversupply and overloaded transmission lines, Nguyen Duc Ninh, director of the National Load Dispatch Center, said at a meeting of Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) on January 13. According to Nguyen Tai Anh, deputy general director of EVN, with a total installed capacity of 69,300 MW, Vietnam’s electricity system is the second largest in the region and 23rd largest in the world. The country saw a surge in renewable energy development last year, especially rooftop solar power, whose output soared from 6,000 MWp in June to 10,000 MWp in December 2020. Overloads were reported in Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and some central provinces. “The surge forced the National Load Dispatch Center to cut 365 million kWh of solar output last year,” Ninh said. The oversupply of renewable energy, especially during midday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m…. Read full this story

Vietnam to cut 1.3 billion kWh of renewable energy this year have 286 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.