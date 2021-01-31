Nation Vietnam reports 36 fresh Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 31, 2021,19:31 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 36 fresh Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times A health worker takes a sample from inside the throat of a child for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam reports 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 17 community-transmitted ones, this evening – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 36 fresh community-transmitted and imported Covid-19 cases this evening, January 31, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 1,813. Seventeen community-transmitted cases were reported in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Binh Duong and Hai Duong. Hanoi had four new cases, including two in Dong Anh and Me Linh districts that had close contact with the 1,694th patient and two others in Nam Tu Liem District. Three new Covid-19 patients in Quang Ninh Province are from Dong Trieu Town. Two of them are related to the Covid-19 hot spot in Chi Linh City and the remainder is the 1,726th patient’s child. Binh Duong Province recorded the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in the latest outbreak. The patient resides in Phu Giao District and had close contact with the 1,644th patient. Hai Duong Province, the biggest hot spot, had nine more cases. Four of them are from Chi Linh… Read full this story

