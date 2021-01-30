Nation Vietnam reports 34 new Covid-19 cases of community transmission The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,08:02 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 34 new Covid-19 cases of community transmissionThe Saigon Times Medical workers conduct Covid-19 tests. Vietnam reports 34 new Covid-19 cases of community transmission this morning – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 34 fresh community-transmitted Covid-19 cases this morning, January 30, with two cases in Quang Ninh Province and 34 in Hai Duong Province. As of 6.00 a.m. today, Vietnam had reported a total of 873 Covid-19 cases of community transmission, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. The two latest Covid-19 patients in Quang Ninh Province reside in Halong City and Van Don District. They had close contact with other Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, the 32 Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong Province were identified as being linked to the Chi Linh coronavirus hotspot. Up to now, Vietnam has put over 21,850 people under quarantine, including some 20,000 people at quarantine centers, 149 people at hospitals, and the remainder at home. Share with your friends:

