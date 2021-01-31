Vietnam reports 14 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Video PlayerClose HANOI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Vietnam recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Sunday morning, all locally transmitted, according to its Ministry of Health. The new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,781 with 35 deaths as of 6 a.m. local time on Sunday. The new infections included five in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, four in northern Vietnam’s Hai Duong province, two each in northern Hoa Binh province and central highlands Gia Lai province, and one in northern Bac Ninh province, said the ministry. As many as 1,456 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 23,100 people are being quarantined and monitored. Across localities, contact tracing and quarantining activities are being promptly carried out, among other efforts. Hanoi has urgently locked down a factory and conducted antiseptic measures after some workers there were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. Quang Ninh province, a current COVID-19 hotspot, is setting up a field hospital specializing in COVID-19 treatment with the capacity of 250 patients in response to the development of the outbreak. Enditem

