One of the new cases is a 29-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Ninh. She is the wife of “patient 1565” and mother of “patient 1562.” These cases are related to Chi Linh Town in northern Hai Duong Province, Vietnam’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot.Bac Ninh has recorded three infections since the country’s new Covid-19 wave began last Thursday.Northern Hoa Binh Province recorded its first two cases in Tan Lac District and Hoa Binh Town, related to Chi Linh Town.Two other cases are residents of Ayun Pa Town in Gia Lai, raising the total infections in the Central Highlands province to four.Hanoi recorded five new cases in Nam Tu Liem District, all of whom had come into contact with “patient 1694”, taking its tally to nine in the last four days.With four new cases confirmed Sunday morning, Hai Duong’s total is 179. A medic collects swab samples from a woman at an industrial zone in Thu Duc District, HCMC for Covid-19 testing, April 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran. The latest outbreak comes right before the Lunar New Year (Tet), Vietnam’s biggest holiday which peaks on Feb. 12 this year.The sources of transmissions of the outbreak have not been identified,… Read full this story

Vietnam reports 14 new Covid-19 community transmissions have 317 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at January 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.