Vietnam football club fires Sierra American striker for his indiscipline

The club, a professional one based in the southern province of Binh Duong, currently plays in Vietnam’s top division, the V-League 1. The decision to end its contract with Mansaray, 24, was taken prior to Saturday’s game against Hanoi in the capital city. Victor Mansaray makes a gesture after scoring for Binh Duong Becamex during a V-Leauge game against Hanoi on January 23, 2020 at Hanoi’s Hang Day Stadium. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa. During the V-League 2021 second round match played at the Hang Day Stadium, Mansaray scored the equalizer for Binh Duong in the first half, allowing the club to beat Hanoi 2-1.But that contribution was not enough to save Mansaray from a terminated contract.Ever since Becamex Binh Duong introduced Mansaray as an official forward in December last year, he has attracted complaints as a troublemaker with a bad temper who frequently disobeyed coach Phan Thanh Hung.During a friendly game ahead of V-League 2021 on January 5, Mansaray kicked the ball right at a photojournalist and did not apologize until he was forced to.After scoring for Hanoi on Saturday, he turned towards reporters, shouting at them and made a gesture implying that he had silenced them. Right after the… Read full this story

